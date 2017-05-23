Live updates from TVDSB

Some brief notes from the final pupil accomodation review and trustee decisions. Full reports will be in The Aylmer Express May 24 and 31 editions. This post will be updated throughout the night as decisions are made.

Sparta Public School – trustees have unanimously approved a motion to close the school effective 2018.

New Sarum Public School – trustees have voted in favour (7-5) of closing NSPS, effective June 30, 2020, contingent upon funding approval for the new Belmont Public School and the new Southeast St. Thomas Public School. Elgin Trustee Chris Goodall received cheers from the gallery when he stated that he would not support the closing of New Sarum or Springfield Schools. James Todd, the other Elgin Trustee voted to close the school.

South Dorchester Public School – trustees have unanimously approved a motion to close the school effective June 30, 2020, contingent upon funding approval for the new Belmont Public School.

Springfield Public School – trustees have voted in favour (7-6) of closing Springfield Public School, effective June 30, 2020, contingent upon funding approval for the new Belmont Public School. Tustees Todd and Goodall voted against closing the school after an extended discussion. Trustee Skinner said it “Doesn’t sit well with me to remove a community anchor to build a business case in the process.”

Westminster Central Public School – trustees have unanimously approved a motion to close the school effective June 30, 2020, contingent upon funding approval for the new Belmont Public School.