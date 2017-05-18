May means spring music at Davenport
Emily Loewen of the Grade 7 Guitar Ensemble played a selection of songs on Wednesday afternoon, May 17 during the rehearsal of the annual Spring Concert at Davenport Public School. The full performance in front of parents and extended family members was later that evening. There were also performances by the Grade 8 Guitar Ensemble, the Choir and the Davenport Rock Band.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
