School closings decision Tuesday, May 23, starting at 7 p.m.

Thames Valley District School Board trustees are expected to make a final decision on the recommended closings of four schools in Malahide and Central Elgin at a meeting starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the TVDSB administration centre in London.

(In last week’s Express, the starting time was erroneously reported as being at 6 p.m.)

At a meeting of the board’s planning and priorities committee on Tuesday, May 9, senior administrators had nothing good to say about small schools.

A trustee asked for a list of the advantages of larger schools and of small schools. While administrators had plenty of good things to say for big schools, they offered not a single advantage to being a small school.