Taking to the air in a flight of fancy

Jean Beasley, 99, left, and Archie Fletcher, 92, right, listened to their pilot Tim Liston as he prepared to take them on a flight from the St. Thomas Municipal Airport on Saturday morning, May 20. Ms. Beasley and Mr. Fletcher live at Longworth Retirement Residence in London, and Ms. Beasley told him she wanted to take an airplane ride when she was 100. When Mr. Fletcher’s daughter Bonnie Murray of Gladstone heard that, she and her husband Charlie, a private pilot, enlisted Mr. Liston’s help to accomplish that a year ahead of schedule. Mr. Liston’s plane had a door that enabled easier access for Mr. Fletcher and Ms. Beasley.