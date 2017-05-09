Ultimate tournament raises money for Cancer Society

Colten DeJong, left, caught the flying disc to score a point despite close defending by opposing player Dalton Dowson during the final game of the first ever high school Ultimate tournament held at the Columbus Park soccer fields south of Aylmer on Tuesday, May 9. Both players are members of the East Elgin Secondary School Ultimate team whose split squads played in the final and hosted the tournament. Teams from six other schools from the region participated in the friendly competition. Who won the tournament didn’t really matter as its main focus was to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society (and for the players to have fun). Teacher organizer Megan Mattingley said the tournament raised $1,000 for the Society, part of EESS’s total goal of generating $20,000 for the charity this school year. East Elgin will hold its Relay for Life, its largest event benefiting the Cancer Society, on Friday, May 26.