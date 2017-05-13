Where are the trout?

Bryson Mathers, 4, of St. Thomas used his dad’s tackle box as a stool to sit on while settling in to wait for a bite during the annual Tim Hortons Kid’s Fishing Derby at Springwater Conservation Area southwest of Aylmer on Saturday morning, May 13. Gord Mathers also brought his other son Trevin, 7 (not pictured), to the derby. Entry for the derby was free with prizes handed out for the biggest fish later that day. Like every other year, the Order of Good Cheer donated $1,000 to Catfish Creek Conservation Authority so that Springwater Pond would be stocked with plenty of Rainbow trout for the fishing season.