Springfield Brewers girls Under 16 Minors Rep team first baseman Leah Elijah caught the throw from a teammate, but only just after Kristen Laur of the Springfield girls Under 16 Majors Rep team safely crossed first base following a bunt, during a game between the two home teams at Malahide Community Place on Thursday night, June 15. Majors won this game in the end, 6-2.