Belmont Foodland closing for good Aug. 5

Belmont’s only grocery store will close permanently on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“My wife [Cindy] and I are the franchisees and we were notified by the company [Sobeys] that the Belmont store will be closing,” Tony Vandevyvere said.

That notification came on Monday, June 5.

The couple also operate the Dorchester Foodland location.

“It will be going dark,” Mr. Vandevyvere said. “That [Aug. 5] will be the last day of business.”

Belmont Foodland has 26 employees, five full-time and 21 part-time.