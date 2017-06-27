Celebrating Canada 150 at McGregor PS

McGregor Public School full day Kindergarten pupils sang The World Is A Rainbow during an assembly at the Aylmer school to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary on Monday morning, June 26. Pictured were, from left: Shelby Adams, Amanda Bergen, Caylee Wentzel, Spencer Hatch and Brinley Friesen. Ethan Irwin was seen between Caylee and Spencer. Other grades either sang songs or recited poems all to video presentations that celebrated various facets of Canadian culture, diversity and geography. A Canadian flag was in the centre of the gymnasium in a place of honour during the assembly.