Celebrating God’s live at the bandshell

Emily Neufeld, left, Maggie Friesen and Nellie Thiessen were members of a band that performed songs during a concert by members of the Biblical Restoration Ministries, a church located south of Aylmer along Imperial Road, at the bandshell in Palmer Park in Aylmer on Sunday afternoon, June 25. There were also performances by the church members on both the Friday and Saturday nights prior. The event included “inspirational singing, life stories and healing ministry.”