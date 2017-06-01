Coffee House exits with style

Anne-Marie Braun, left, and Emily Blatz as a duet performed Fight Song by singer/songwriter Rachel Platten during the last Coffee House of 2016-17 on Wednesday evening, May 31 at East Elgin Secondary School. Coffee House provides EESS students an opportunity to perform in public with the support of the school’s Performance Arts Council. Performances that evening ranged from songs with and without live instruments including piano and guitar, spoken word accompanied by piano and a comedy monologue.