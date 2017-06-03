Dancing under the sky at EESS prom
Saturday, June 3rd, 2017
Participants in the first East Elgin Secondary School prom ever held outside of and independent from EESS danced under the sky at Quai Du Vin Estate Winery north of Sparta, Saturday night, June 3. The winery is hosting at least three proms this spring. Prom-goers had dinner under a tent, followed by dancing. Sydney Bond was named queen and Mario Verhaeghe king of the prom.
Photography by : Rob Perry
