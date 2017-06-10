First youth soccer action of the season

Owen Kerr, front (black shirt), of the Royal LePage U-7 team fought for the ball against Brynn Jacques (green shirt) during their first game of the East Elgin Youth Soccer season at the Columbus Park pitches south of Aylmer on Thursday evening, June 8. Also pictured were Brynn’s teammates Madeline DeKeyzer, left, Linda Bergen and Aron Wall. Royal LePage won 5-2.