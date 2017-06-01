Senior Games shuffleboard at the Complex

Aylmer’s John Saxton, right, participated in the Ontario Senior Games District 31 (Oxford-Elgin) shuffleboard competition at East Elgin Community Complex on Thursday, June 1. His playing partner was Keith Player. The gold and silver medal winners from the district playdowns across southwestern Ontario move on to the regional Ontario Senior Games in Sarnia on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The top teams at the regional competitions held this year qualify for the provincial Ontario Senior Summer Games in Mississauga in August 2018.