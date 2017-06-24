SIU called in after vehicle drives off cliff into Lake Erie

While the Ontario Provincial Police were trying to recover a vehicle that had driven off of a cliff into Lake Erie at the end of Springfield Road southeast of Aylmer on Friday afternoon, June 23, the province’s Special Investigation Unit was brought in.

Sergeant David Rektor said at 4:43 p.m. that day, an Elgin County OPP officer was on Springfield Road looking for a “suspicious vehicle.”

“The officer observed the vehicle and while turning to conduct a traffic stop, observed something thrown from the vehicle,” Sgt. Rektor said. “The officer stopped to retrieve the package thrown from the vehicle.”

While patrolling the last known route of the suspect vehicle, the officer was contacted by a “civilian” who told them the vehicle had driven over a cliff at the end of Springfield Road ending up in Lake Erie, Sgt Rektor said.

Elgin OPP officers had located the “fully submerged vehicle” in the water of the lake and the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was at the scene the next morning, he continued.

“The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit which has invoked its mandate,” Sgt. Rektor said, adding further inquiries should be directed to SIU’s communications line.

No further information was available.