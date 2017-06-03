Slurping spaghetti at EdisonFest
Saturday, June 3rd, 2017
Gryphon Ketchabaw, 10, of Vienna chowed down on pasta as he joined 15 other youngsters in a spaghetti-eating contest, one of the games at Vienna’s annual EdisonFest in Memorial Park on Saturday, June 3. On Sunday, June 4, the celebration will continue, this time for Canada 150, with a church service, cross-cut sawing competitions, music, children’s game and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Read more in the June 7 print edition or the online e-edition.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.