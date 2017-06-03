Slurping spaghetti at EdisonFest

Gryphon Ketchabaw, 10, of Vienna chowed down on pasta as he joined 15 other youngsters in a spaghetti-eating contest, one of the games at Vienna’s annual EdisonFest in Memorial Park on Saturday, June 3. On Sunday, June 4, the celebration will continue, this time for Canada 150, with a church service, cross-cut sawing competitions, music, children’s game and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.