Springfield PS places second in battery challenge

The pupils and staff at Sp ringfield Public School celebrated finishing second in the Ontario School Battery Recycling Challenge during an assembly on Tuesday afternoon, June 20. Raw Materials sales coordinator Sarah Lacharity, left, accepted a $1,000 donation for Sick Kids Foundation of Toronto from Springfield PS’s prize money. Making the presentation were pupils Tess McCallum, Shelby Hamm and Taryn Sullivan. Springfield PS won the challenge last year in its first year of competition. By placing second this year, Springfield PS received $3,874.62 (25 percent) from the $15,498.46 total prize pool. A decision on what to do with the rest of this year’s prize money hadn’t been made yet but Springfield PS Secretary Sheri Webb said it could be spent on technology or field trips. Sparta PS participated in the Challenge for the first time this year and placed 10th out of 125 schools, the maximum amount allowed to enter the contest.