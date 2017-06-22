Torch Run marks 30th year in Aylmer

East Elgin Secondary School educational assistant Debbie Dempsey, left, high-fived Assumption Catholic Elementary School pupil Taya Lopez during the 30th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run through Aylmer on Wednesday morning, June 21. The Torch Run raises awareness and money for the Special Olympics. As in past years, Special Olympians, Aylmer Police officers, Ontario Police College representatives and developmentally delayed students from EESS’s Community Living Class participated in the Torch Run. While walking by Assumption, the pupils came out to greet and cheer on the Torch Run participants and offered them cold bottled water. The Torch Run route began at EESS, continued east on Talbot Street, turned south onto Queen Street, then headed west on South Street past Assumption and McGregor Public School before ending the event by doing a lap on Davenport PS’s track.