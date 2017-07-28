Aylmer Mosquitoes fall to Simcoe

Aylmer Pirates Mosquito (age 10-11) starting pitcher Katie Dance, front, fielded a ball in the infield and threw it to first but not in time to catch a Simcoe Giants base runner during a game played at Optimist Park in Aylmer on Wednesday evening, July 26. Seen behind Katie was third baseman Myles Pratt. Aylmer lost 18-9 but recovered well from giving up several runs in the top of the first inning to make a game of it. “This team has come a long way from the beginning of the season,” Aylmer coach Jake Wiebe said. “We are seeing progress in the skills they are learning considering this is only our second season of rep [more competitive travel] baseball in Aylmer.” The Aylmer Mosquitoes record so far this season is five wins, 11 losses and a tie. “We are looking forward to many years of rep baseball in Aylmer,” Mr. Wiebe said.