Making science fun

Craig (Johnston) the Science Guy added five mints to a bottle of diet cola to create a carbonated geyser during one of several experiments in front of about 50 children and their parents as part of the latest TD Summer Reading Club series of activities at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre on Thursday afternoon, July 27. Mr. Johnston is from Aylmer and volunteered his time as the Science Guy that afternoon to entertain and enlighten the children. The Summer Reading Club’s series of events during Canada’s 150th anniversary continues at the Aylmer Library with a Community Helper Celebration in the park next to the building on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 1:30-2 p.m. The program will conclude for the summer with an AbraCanadabra Magic Show on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.