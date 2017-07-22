Playing pickleball for pups

Ron Hutchings of St. Thomas, left, returned the ball over the net while his partner Dave Loucks of Port Bruce looked on during one of the many matches played at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Saturday, July 22 as part of the Pickleball for Pups tournament. Fifty pickleball players from throughout southwestern Ontario came to Aylmer to play in the tournament which raised money for the St. Thomas Dog Owners Association. Event organizer Lyn Levandoski, the president of the Dog Owners Association and a pickleball instructor, said most of the proceeds would be used to help maintain off leash dog parks in St. Thomas and Elgin County.