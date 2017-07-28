Putting a foot on the ball

Tim’s Maroon U-5 player Presley Sabourin, front, got his foot on the ball before Orange players Lucas Kroondyk and Oliver Pede could beat him to it during an East Elgin Youth Soccer game played at Columbus Field south of Aylmer on Wednesday evening, July 26. The Maroon players in behind included Wyatt Laur, Erin Pinylo (in net) and Karter VanDyk. The other Orange players pictured in behind included Christy Bueckert and Ayla White. Maroon won the game 6-0 with five goals scored by Karter VanDyk and one by Charlie Wiebe.