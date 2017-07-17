Rotten Ride in Sparta this year

Hundreds of motorcycles waited to be judged in a “show and shine” that was part of the 12th annual Rotten Road Ride organized by DG Custom Cycles of Malahide, this year for the first time held at the St. Thomas Raceway Park in Sparta, Saturday, July 15. The event involved 375 participants, this year including drag racing on Friday night, overnight camping, the traditional ride on Saturday and the judged competition. The last was usually held separately by DG in Springfield each summer, but for 2017 the two events were combined.