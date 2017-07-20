Teddy bears and sunglasses in Straffordville

Emily Berg, 4, of Aylmer dropped off her stuffed animal before checking out a water activity at the fourth annual free Teddy Bear Picnic at the park next to Straffordville Community Centre on Wednesday morning, July 19. Emily’s sister Sophia, 2 (not shown), was learning to play a toy xylophone at another nearby station. The Teddy Bear Picnic, organized by a committee made up of 12 community agencies, featured a variety of activities for families with young children.