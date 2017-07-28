Workers evacuated at PFI in Aylmer

Aylmer volunteer firefighters responded to Precision Fab Inc. (PFI) in the northern industrial section of town along Elm Street on Friday, July 28 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Some smoke was coming from openings or vents on the roof and firefighters had used enough water that some was seen streaming from a south side emergency door. Workers from the facility were waiting outside at a safe distance from the building after they had been evacuated. While all of Aylmer’s fire trucks had responded along with Aylmer Police and an ambulance, no one appeared to be injured. No further information was immediately available.