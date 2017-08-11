All smiles at “SonCastle Faire”

Nathaniel Luscombe, left, as Cornelius the Jester and Dave Rachar as Stewart the Steward grinned their way through a scene of “SonCastle Faire,” the play that was also the theme for a Vacation Bible School at Springfield Baptist Church Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11. The summer school involved 150 children from 4 through 14 years old, plus 45 volunteers.