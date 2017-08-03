Aylmer takes Woodstock in pool

Eric Buro of host Aylmer Pool team competed in boys 8 and Under backstroke during a swim meet against Woodstock on Wednesday night, Aug. 2. Aylmer bested Woodstock, and now has a record of winning three meets and losing two against area pools so far this season. Aylmer will host its fourth and final home meet on Wednesday night, Aug. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m.