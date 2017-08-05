Bumping at the beach

Hailey Herman of the Schooners team bumped up the ball during a beach volleyball tournament held at East Beach in Port Burwell on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5, one of several attractions of the third annual Bayham Beachfest. Despite the cool, windy conditions, dozens of local residents and visitors enjoyed the sand and surf in Port Burwell that day. Other activities that day included live music by the beer garden, a Kid Zone with bouncy castles, vendors and a street magician. Beachfest, which started on the Friday night with a kids dance and movie, was to continue on Sunday ending with a large fireworks display at dusk, weather permitting.