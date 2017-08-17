Fireworks, not gunshots

A Rutherford Avenue resident reported to the Express she heard gunshots in the area of Davenport Public School and East Elgin Secondary School Wednesday night, Aug. 16, at 11 p.m.

Aylmer Police investigated and, while they didn’t catch anyone in the act, believed the cause had actually been fireworks being set off in the area of the north end of St. George Street.

Chief Andre Reymer said officers saw flashes in the sky that led them to concluded pyrotechnics were involved, but the fireworks ended just before they reached the general area they came from.