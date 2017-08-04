Handy designs

Khanan Hernandez, left, Sammy Bartch, Reid Unger and Hollis Fehr drew out patterns that could be used for temporary “henna” tattoos during a workshop that was part of Springfield library’s Summer Reading Club meeting on Thursday morning, Aug. 3. The theme for this year’s club is “Canada 150,” and members of the St. Thomas Elgin Local Immigration Partnership helped with lessons on the value of multiculturalism.