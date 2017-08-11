Last game of season for Belmont Under 16 girls
Friday, August 11th, 2017
Keeper Macie Finch of host Belmont Soccer’s The Hub Under 16 girls team kicked the ball down the field during a West London Soccer game against Strathroy on Thursday night, Aug. 10. League-leading Strathroy won the game, the last of the regular season, 3-0. Belmont finished in fourth in its division with a record of eight wins and four losses.
Photography by : Rob Perry
