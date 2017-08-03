Making “monsters” at art camp

Mya Hepburn, 10, left, and Braylin Clark, 6, were focused on painting their paper mache “monsters” in the basement of the Sparta Church Museum on Thursday morning, Aug. 3 during the annual Children’s Art Camp offered there. The art camp for elementary aged children lasted all of that week in the morning. In addition to making with own monsters out of paper mache, the 19 children participating in the art camp wrote and illustrated story books about their monsters.