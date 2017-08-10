Sharing some Canada 150 magic
Thursday, August 10th, 2017
“That Magic Guy” Peter Meenie of London, left, brought up Madyson Bakker, 9, of Springfield to the stage to help him with a trick during the “AbraCanadabra Magic Show” held at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10. The magic show, which attracted a packed house of children and their parents and grandparents, was part of the finale of the Aylmer Library’s Summer Reading Club. After Mr. Meenie’s magic show, which had a Canada 150th anniversary theme, the children were encouraged to visit the library, downstairs from the theatre, for awards, a special treat and prizes.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.