Sharing some Canada 150 magic

“That Magic Guy” Peter Meenie of London, left, brought up Madyson Bakker, 9, of Springfield to the stage to help him with a trick during the “AbraCanadabra Magic Show” held at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10. The magic show, which attracted a packed house of children and their parents and grandparents, was part of the finale of the Aylmer Library’s Summer Reading Club. After Mr. Meenie’s magic show, which had a Canada 150th anniversary theme, the children were encouraged to visit the library, downstairs from the theatre, for awards, a special treat and prizes.