Spitting for distance at Watermelon Fest
Saturday, August 26th, 2017
Bayham Mayor Paul Ens sent a seed flying through the air as he and other local dignitaries helped open the 10th annual Watermelon Fest in Straffordville on Saturday morning, Aug. 26. Bayham Wayne Casier was the winner of the seed spitting contest with a 26-foot effort. Events continue through the afternoon and evening.
Read more in the Aug. 30 print edition or the online e-edition.
Photography by : Rob Perry
