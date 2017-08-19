Sweet Corn Fest attracts a crowd

Jayden Simmonds, 17, was almost done enjoying a freshly steamed cob of corn during the 10th annual Sweet Corn Fest held in Aylmer’s Balmoral Park on Saturday, Aug. 19. Ms. Simmonds plays for the BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Midget BB hockey team which was holding the corn, hamburger and hot dog barbecue in Balmoral Park that lunchtime to raise money for their upcoming season. Other attractions during the day-long Corn Fest, sponsored each year by MainStreet Aylmer, included live music both in the park and downtown, free children’s jump and bounce activities, snow cones and candy floss, free miniature horse-drawn wagon rides and face painting with Ellie along with the Aylmer Family Splash Pad and the nearby Aylmer outdoor pool. Downtown merchants also held sidewalk sales.