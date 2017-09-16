Antique tractors galore at MacVicar Farm

Ezra Goodwin-MacVicar, almost 2, and his mom Meg Goodwin of North Bay hopped onto a mini John Deere all-terrain vehicle during the 12th annual Dingman Antique Plowing Day held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Doug and Penni MacVicar’s farm on Belmont Road just south of Ron McNeil Line (north of New Sarum). Ezra’s dad Ryan MacVicar was just out of camera range. Ryan is the son of Doug and Penni MacVicar. Hundreds of antique, classic and newer tractors and other farm equipment were on display that day which also featured demonstrations, plowing, vendors, a kids tractor pull, a Belmont Lions food booth, a classic car show, an auction and a perch fish fry for dinner. Proceeds of the event go to Frest Start Maternity Supports along with Lions Club youth programs in Belmont and St. Thomas.