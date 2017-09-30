A running start for a good cause

Assumption Catholic Elementary School pupils Taya Lopez, front, led a crew that included Emmeri Geraci, Andrea Sleegers and Jayla Piche-Sviezikas who all headed out in a sprint from their Aylmer school for the annual Terry Fox Run on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28. Almost all of the school’s 179 pupils, up from last year’s 155, participated in the fundraising event for cancer research. Each family was asked to donate $2 for each child attending the school.