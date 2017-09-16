Behind bars, but just for a bit

Timothy Bylsma, 4, front, his cousin Travis Rozendaal, 4, and sister Katie, 9, were about to be put behind bars, but only briefly, within a jail cell at the Aylmer Police Station during Doors Open East Elgin on Saturday, Sept. 16. Local residents and visitors to the area could take a guided tour through several areas of the police station where current police technologies and services were highlighted. An Ontario Provincial Police canine unit and a rollover simulator display were also on hand for the day. Other Aylmer Doors Open locations including Old Town Hall Theatre and Library and the Aylmer Optimist Club. There were seven locations for Doors Open that day in Bayham.