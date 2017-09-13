Car crashes into Baptist Church

A black 2006 Chevrolet car driven by an Aylmer man, 50, crashed into the front of Aylmer Baptist Church at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Church property committee chairman Lynda Shelly surveyed the damage the next morning and is seen here pointing to a dent at the bottom of the church sign which is where the car came to rest. Aylmer Police Sergeant Paul Lawrence said the car had been travelling north on John Street South when it left the road. The car then struck the front steps area of the church, snapped the railing, chipped some bricks, broke a newly placed flower planter box and continued across the front lawn breaking a ground level light fixture before coming to rest against the church sign on the southeast corner of the property at Pine Street. The driver was transported to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by ambulance as a precaution. Sgt. Lawrence said the car was towed from the scene, the investigation would continue and charges were pending.