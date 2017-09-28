Eagle Olympics welcome Grade 9s

Riana Loewen, 14, left, (her face covered in chocolate pudding from a previous game) tried to pass a Lifesaver to Golden Angels teammate Bradley Tupper, 13, using only toothpicks held in their mouths during the annual Eagle Olympics at Optimist Park in Aylmer on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28. Grade 9 newcomers to East Elgin Secondary School were organized into teams and then competed in a series of silly games as a fun welcome to high school from the Girls and Boys Athletic Association.