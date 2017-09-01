End of an era at Springfield Library

Malahide Deputy Mayor Jim Jenkins, left, and his wife Jeanette shared a laugh with Springfield Library supervisor Maria Smit during an open house to celebrate Ms. Smit’s retirement held next door to the library at Malahide Community Place on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31. Ms. Smit spent 28 (and a half) years at the Springfield Library and 22 years supervising the Belmont Library. Ms. Smit said she plans on travelling with her husband Martin now that they have more free time in retirement but the couple would remain Springfield residents…and keep using the local library.