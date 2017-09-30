Giving to the food drive

At the Horton Farmers’ Market in St. Thomas on Saturday morning, Sept. 30, Cameron Vermeer, 8, left, held two of three bags of apples his family donated to the 28th annual Aylmer Express Thanksgiving Food Drive. Seen accepting the donation was Express employee Vera Unich while Cameron’s mother Christine also posed for the photo. The apples were grown at Vermeer Orchards located near Mount Salem. Paper donation bags were inserted in the Wednesday, Sept. 20 edition of The Aylmer Express for the newspaper’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive benefitting the Aylmer Corner Cupboard Food Bank and the St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank. Readers were encouraged to fill the paper bags and drop them off at locations listed on the bags in Aylmer, East Elgin, Central Elgin and St. Thomas leading up to Thanksgiving weekend, Oct. 7-9. Cash, cheques and grocery gift cards are also welcome. Contact the Express for more donation bags and for the full list of in-demand donation items.