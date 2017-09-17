Junior Eagles edge Oakridge

East Elgin Secondary School Junior football player Aidan Haldenby, right, managed to elude a London Oakridge defender to gain enough yardage for a first down and more during a preseason game in Aylmer on Friday evening, Sept. 15. The East Elgin Eagles held on for a 13-12 win. East Elgin’s touchdowns were scored by Adam Dekraker and Colby Underhill. EESS Junior coach Gary Haldenby said his team started the game strong with key running from Dekraker, Haldenby, Underhill and Matthew Peters. The Eagles built a 13-0 lead into the fourth quarter until Oakridge made the game tight with two late scores before EESS denied a last second two point attempt to secure the victory. The Junior Eagles begin their regular season on Thursday, Sept. 21 at London Banting with kickoff at 3 p.m. Their next two games will be at home, Thursday, Sept. 28 versus St. Thomas Parkside and then the homecoming Turkey Bowl game versus London Lucas on Friday, Oct. 6, both games starting shortly after 6 p.m.