Juniors march to 20-15 football win

Ethan Wall of host East Elgin Secondary School attempted an onside kick following an EESS touchdown during a Junior boys football game against Parkside Collegiate Institute under the lights, Thursday night, Sept. 28. EESS ended up on top of the hardfought game 20-15. East Elgin Juniors play under the lights again at home this Friday night, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. against London Lucas, followed by the Seniors at 8 p.m.