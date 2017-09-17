Optimist Toy Run triples riders

The second annual Aylmer Optimist Club Toy Run that started at the Bargain Shop parking lot at noon on Sunday, Sept. 17 more than tripled the number of riders and motorcycles from its inaugural year. This year there were 166 participants riding well over 100 motorcycles. Those participating in the event were asked to either pay $10 or bring a toy as their entry fee. After the run, the riders were invited to the Optimist Clubhouse for a chili lunch. The event kicked off the Aylmer Optimist’s annual Christmas Toy Drive. Organizer Dave Green said the Toy Run would for this year forward be also known as the Ken Schlimme Memorial, named for his close friend from Woodstock who died in a crash while riding his custom Harley Davidson in the early evening of Friday, Aug. 18. Mr. Schlimme’s bike collided with a van near Woodstock’s downtown core and the 63-year-old man driving the van was charged with careless driving.