Senior Eagles crush Oakridge

East Elgin Secondary School running back Leo Centeno, front, powered by two London Oakridge players for a first down during a preseason game in Aylmer under the lights on Friday night, Sept. 15. The East Elgin Eagles won 24-0 in a sloppy affair. EESS’s Robert Redecop scored a kickoff return touchdown and Centeno scored a rushing TD. Tevin Johnston scored a fumble recovery touchdown and Oakridge gave up two safeties with Centeno scoring single points, one with his foot, an extra point, and on a kickoff. All of the scoring came in the second half. The Senior Eagles begin their regular season at Western University’s TD Stadium in London versus the Banting Broncos, a United Way game, on Friday, Sept. 22 starting at 11:30 a.m. EESS’s first home game is Thursday, Sept. 28 versus St. Thomas Parkside, kickoff at 8 p.m. The Senior Eagles host London Lucas for the Turkey Bowl on Friday, Oct. 6, another 8 p.m. start.