Something’s fishy at MarshQuest

Eva Trojek netted a large mouth bass from an aquarium after her group of Aylmer McGregor Public School Grade 4 pupils completed the “Seining Fun” activity at the annual MarshQuest outdoor education field trip to Yarmouth Natural Heritage Area (YNHA) located just east of Sparta on Sparta Line. Seining Fun had the pupils play a native fish naming game before they got to get up and personal with at least one of the species that live in the marshes at YNHA which is owned managed by Catfish Creek Conservation Authority. MarshQuest is an annual multi-day festival held in September where East Elgin Secondary School Environmental Leadership Program students stage educational activities linking science, technology and the environment for hundreds of Grade 4 pupils from throughout the region. Outdoor activities included studying fish and other wetland creatures and learning how humans affect the quality of water.