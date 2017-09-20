Spitfires fall in home opener

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires forward Tyler Hinde, right, was held up by Thamesford Trojans player Chris Dimmers during the first period of the Spitfires 2017-18 home opener at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday evening, Sept. 16. Thamesford scored three unanswered goals in the first period and another in the second period for a 4-2 win. Luke Vanderspank (assist by James Collins) and Jake Morin (from Luke Bettencourt and Brayden Smith) scored Aylmer’s goals. The Spitfires lost despite outshooting the Trojans 40-26. At Lambeth on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Spitfires were clobbered 10-3 and were down 8-0 after the first two periods. Aylmer’s three goals were scored by James Collins (unassisted), Vanderspank (assists by Morin and Collins), both on the power play, and Morin (Collins and Tyler Hinde). The Spitfires next host Dorchester on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m.