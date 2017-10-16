Aylmer Baptist Church music director Neil Whyte, left, had Devin Hilliker turn the pages for him while he played a “Keyboard Fantasia” concert in front of more than 50 music lovers on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15. Mr. Whyte’s piano performance featured a selection of songs by composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Ferruccio Busoni, Enrique Granados, Frederic Chopin, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, Leroy Anderson and Claude Debussy. The concert was held to raise money for Aylmer Baptist Church.