Arrow on the back stroke

Aylmer Optimist Arrows swimmer Sarah Varley competed in a girls age 8-9 25 yard back stroke heat during a SEAL (St. Clair-Erie Aquatic League) meet hosted by her team at the Ontario Police College pool northeast of town on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Arrows competed against swim teams from Blenheim, Sarnia, Chatham, Leamington and two from the Windsor area.